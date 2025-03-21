Domesticated cow in Buri Ram miraculously gives birth to quadruplets

Wattana Pimprakhon, 53, the owner of the cow named “Kawao,” told the press on Friday that he bought the cow about a year ago because his father had always wanted to raise cattle.

After Kawao became pregnant, Wattana’s father fell ill and was hospitalised. “Even during treatment, he kept expressing his dream of raising more cattle, so I reassured him that we would gradually build up the herd,” Wattana said.