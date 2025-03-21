Domesticated cow in Buri Ram miraculously gives birth to quadruplets

Wattana Pimprakhon, 53, the owner of the cow named “Kawao,” told the press on Friday that he bought the cow about a year ago because his father had always wanted to raise cattle.
After Kawao became pregnant, Wattana’s father fell ill and was hospitalised. “Even during treatment, he kept expressing his dream of raising more cattle, so I reassured him that we would gradually build up the herd,” Wattana said.
Sadly, his father passed away and was cremated on February 27 this year. Then, on Thursday night, the miraculous event occurred—Kawao delivered four calves. With no prior experience in cattle birthing, Wattana called his neighbours for help.
Kawao safely gave birth to the first calf. Unexpectedly, the second and third calves arrived together, followed by a fourth shortly after. Unfortunately, one of them did not survive, so Wattana buried it near the cattle pen.
He admitted that the event was extraordinary for his family. He had considered selling Kawao while his father was ill, but his wife insisted on keeping her.
“Kawao gave birth to four calves—two males and two females—just as my father had wished,” he said.
Neighbour Thu Hmongsoongnoen, 64, believed one calf died due to being born alongside a twin, combined with the impact of falling during birth.
Nonetheless, she said it was an astonishing event, as no local cow had ever given birth to quadruplets before.