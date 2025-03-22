Tour guide fined for alleged violation of safety regulations

A Thai tour guide has been fined by the Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province for alleged violation of safety regulations by allowing tourists to get off the vehicle to take photos of a black panther at close range.

Sermsuk (last name withheld), was fined 5,000 baht for violating the park regulations, plus another 1,000 baht for not cooperating with park officers, Mongkol Chaipakdee, chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, said on Friday.

Repeating the offence will incur a fine of 20,000 baht, which will be increased to 100,000 baht plus a permanent revocation of the offender’s tour guide licence on the third time, he said.

Mongkol said the park had investigated the issue following a social media post on Tuesday showing a group of visitors to the park getting off their vehicle to take photos of wildlife.