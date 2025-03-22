37 transgender women arrested at Phuket’s Soi Bangla

Police in Phuket province on Thursday evening rounded up 37 individuals, most of them transgender women, for alleged disruptive behaviour at Soi Bangla, a tourist neighbourhood in Patong subdistrict of Kathu district.

Phuket police chief Pol Maj-General Sinlert Sukhum said the operation targeted individuals engaging in disruptive behaviours that negatively impact the province’s tourism industry as well as its positive image.

Sinlert added that the arrested suspects were mostly transgender women who showed behaviour that could be classified as “unlawful”. The 37 suspects were sent to Patong Police Station for questioning and legal proceedings, he said.

Bangla Road is Phuket's iconic nightlife hub, known for its vibrant atmosphere and endless entertainment. This bustling street is lined with bars, clubs, and go-go bars, offering live music, dancing and shows, attracting tourists and locals.