Japan Praises Thai Police in Call Centre Rescue

The Japanese Ambassador to Thailand, Otaka Masato, and a delegation of Japanese police officials visited the Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Monday to express their gratitude for the successful arrest of a Japanese fugitive and the rescue of Japanese nationals victimised by a call centre gang operating in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

Police General Thatchai Pitanilabutr, Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police, welcomed the delegation, which included senior representatives from the Japanese National Police Agency and the Osaka Prefectural Police Headquarters.

The meeting served as an opportunity for the Japanese officials to commend the Thai police for their swift and effective action in apprehending Yamaguchi, who was wanted in Japan, and for their efforts in rescuing the Japanese victims from the call centre scam.

