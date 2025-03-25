Gas Tanker Runs Aground Off Koh Larn, Pattaya, After Collision with Rocks

A gas tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ran aground off the coast of Koh Larn, near Ta Waen Beach, Pattaya City, in the early hours Tuesday, causing alarm.
The vessel, named "NP Bang Pakong," registration number 570001110, was en route from Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao Province, to Map Ta Phut Port, Rayong Province, when the incident occurred.
Local authorities from Koh Larn City were promptly dispatched to the scene. Upon inspection, it was determined that the tanker, a double-hulled vessel, had grounded its ballast tank on a rocky outcrop.
Crucially, no leakage of gas or other chemicals was detected. The ship's captain reported that the grounding occurred as he attempted to avoid a fishing vessel, leading to an unforeseen collision.
The vessel's owners have arranged for a tugboat to be dispatched from Map Ta Phut to assist in refloating the tanker. Furthermore, engineers and technicians are being sent to conduct a thorough assessment of the ship's condition.
The Pattaya Regional Harbour Office has initiated an investigation to ascertain the precise circumstances of the incident and to proceed with all necessary regulatory actions. The incident caused local alarm, but the lack of any gas leak has been a relief to local residents.