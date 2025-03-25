Gas Tanker Runs Aground Off Koh Larn, Pattaya, After Collision with Rocks

A gas tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ran aground off the coast of Koh Larn, near Ta Waen Beach, Pattaya City, in the early hours Tuesday, causing alarm.

The vessel, named "NP Bang Pakong," registration number 570001110, was en route from Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao Province, to Map Ta Phut Port, Rayong Province, when the incident occurred.

Local authorities from Koh Larn City were promptly dispatched to the scene. Upon inspection, it was determined that the tanker, a double-hulled vessel, had grounded its ballast tank on a rocky outcrop.

