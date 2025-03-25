Pattaya police subdue Tunisian man for hostage, stabbings

The incident took place at 9am when 21-year-old foreigner identified as Salmen held a Thai woman hostage and used a broken bottle to stab locals. He locked the woman's neck and shouted, “Why did you steal my money?” The police negotiated with him until he released the woman and ran into a nearby entertainment venue.

Police tried to persuade the Tunisian man for over an hour but failed, so they decided to subdue him and took him to the police station to calm down. Due to intoxication, the Tunisian man was found to be incoherent and kept cursing at the police. He was detained for causing trouble while drunk, with further legal actions to follow.