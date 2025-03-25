Pattaya police subdue Tunisian man for hostage, stabbings

The incident took place at 9am when 21-year-old foreigner identified as Salmen held a Thai woman hostage and used a broken bottle to stab locals. He locked the woman's neck and shouted, “Why did you steal my money?” The police negotiated with him until he released the woman and ran into a nearby entertainment venue.
Police tried to persuade the Tunisian man for over an hour but failed, so they decided to subdue him and took him to the police station to calm down. Due to intoxication, the Tunisian man was found to be incoherent and kept cursing at the police. He was detained for causing trouble while drunk, with further legal actions to follow.
Sukanya Suebma, 44, the owner of the beer bar where the incident occurred, explained that the Tunisian man had arrived with a Thai woman who worked at the bar. They played pool and drank beer together until the Tunisian man began accusing the Thai woman of stealing money, which she denied.
He became enraged, smashed a bottle, and began stabbing people in the bar, causing patrons to flee the scene. Sukanya added that she contacted the police after the man held the Thai woman hostage and threatened anyone who approached him.
Naen (persumed name), a 34-year-old woman, said she met the Tunisian man at Pattaya beach. She recalled that he became extremely drunk after visiting the beer bar. He paid for the drinks with the only 500 baht in cash he had, she added.
She insisted that she did not steal the foreigner's money.