Highway police intercept Chinese human smuggling gang in Tak

Around 6.30am, officers spotted a bronze Isuzu pickup speeding on Highway 1. When pursued, the vehicle turned onto a dirt road leading into the forest for about 500 metres.
Upon arrival, police discovered seven parked vehicles and a group of over 20 Chinese nationals. The group scattered as officers identified themselves, with some escaping in three cars and others fleeing into the forest.
Police managed to apprehend five Chinese individuals and a Thai driver, seizing four vehicles, 110 mobile phones, and over 200 SIM cards. With support from border patrol and local police, four more Chinese suspects were later arrested, bringing the total to 10.
A Thai driver claimed he was hired to transport the Chinese nationals to Kamphaeng Phet and was unaware of their background.
Police suspect the group is linked to call centre scams, and further investigations are underway to track down other members of the network.