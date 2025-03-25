Thailand disputes education ranking, cites flawed methodology

The Thai Education Council responded to concerns after a global education ranking placed Thailand 107th out of 203 countries and 8th within ASEAN by questioning the ranking methodology.

The report, published by World Population Review, has drawn scrutiny from Thai education officials, who claim that the ranking does not accurately reflect the country’s educational standards.

Prof Dr Prawit Erawan, secretary-general of the Office of the Education Council (OEC), questioned the findings, citing issues with transparency and methodology.

He pointed out that the World Population Review, primarily a demographic data website, lacks transparency in its educational ranking methodology.