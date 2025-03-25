Thailand disputes education ranking, cites flawed methodology

The Thai Education Council responded to concerns after a global education ranking placed Thailand 107th out of 203 countries and 8th within ASEAN by questioning the ranking methodology.
The report, published by World Population Review, has drawn scrutiny from Thai education officials, who claim that the ranking does not accurately reflect the country’s educational standards.
Prof Dr Prawit Erawan, secretary-general of the Office of the Education Council (OEC), questioned the findings, citing issues with transparency and methodology.
He pointed out that the World Population Review, primarily a demographic data website, lacks transparency in its educational ranking methodology.
"The ranking relies on a survey of opinions from 78 countries, rather than concrete, measurable educational indicators," Dr Prawit said. "Therefore, it reflects perceptions more than actual educational quality."
He also slammed the report’s assumption that a nation’s educational quality is directly tied to its economic status, arguing that this skews the results in favour of wealthier countries.
Dr Prawit also drew attention to Thailand's literacy rate, which, according to recent data from the OEC and the Department of Learning Promotion, stands at approximately 99% for individuals aged 15 and over.
"If we consider this metric, Thailand's position improves significantly, potentially ranking first in ASEAN," he asserted.
However, he admitted that there was an urgent need for Thailand to enhance its educational database.
"A robust and up-to-date database is crucial for ensuring accurate representation in future global rankings," he explained.
While acknowledging disparities in educational development across nations, he acknowledged the strong correlation between education quality and a country’s social and economic progress.
According to the World Population Review, the top-ranking countries for education quality are:
Top 10 Globally
Top 10 in ASEAN