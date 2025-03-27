Phang Nga national park chief transferred over e-ticket fraud probe

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has transferred Rittikorn Nunloy, head of Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga province to an inactive position following irregularities in e-ticket selling.

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, DNP director-general, said on Wednesday that an investigation committee will be established to probe findings from a department task force’s unscheduled check at islands No 4 and No 8 of the national park in the Andaman Sea.

According to the task force’s report, 15 ferry boats, each carrying around 50 passengers, had docked at the two islands over the period of four hours to drop off Thai and foreign visitors. However, park officials allegedly registered only five passengers per boat on the department’s e-ticket platform.

The task force also found that park officials reported around 20 Thai passengers per boat, when in reality there were almost none.