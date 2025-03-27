Vendors warned of possible fake transaction slips created by AI

A Facebook page issued a warning on Thursday, urging vendors to cross-check their bank accounts and not to trust transaction slips, as they can be easily faked using a popular AI tool.

The Kafaak page posted the warning at 8:39 am on Thursday, showcasing a forged Bangkok Bank transaction slip allegedly created using ChatGPT.

The page cautioned that transaction slips could no longer be trusted and advised vendors to always verify their bank accounts to ensure payments had actually been credited.