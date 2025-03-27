Vendors warned of possible fake transaction slips created by AI

A Facebook page issued a warning on Thursday, urging vendors to cross-check their bank accounts and not to trust transaction slips, as they can be easily faked using a popular AI tool.
The Kafaak page posted the warning at 8:39 am on Thursday, showcasing a forged Bangkok Bank transaction slip allegedly created using ChatGPT.
The page cautioned that transaction slips could no longer be trusted and advised vendors to always verify their bank accounts to ensure payments had actually been credited.
The page admin demonstrated how he had modified his own transaction slip using ChatGPT to make it appear as though he had received 400,000 baht from Warren Buffett. He claimed that the AI tool was even capable of fabricating bank references and transaction IDs.
By Thursday afternoon, the post had gained significant attention, with over 10,000 reactions, more than 2,000 comments, and over 23,000 shares.
Some commenters reacted satirically, thanking the post for "teaching" people how to commit fraud. Others criticised the admin for potentially giving scammers ideas just to boost his page's engagement.
However, some users pointed out that vendors could easily verify transactions by scanning the QR code on the slip to check the actual payment details.