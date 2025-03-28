M6 motorway waives toll fee during Songkran holidays

The Highways Department will allow motorists to use an 85-kilometre section of its Saraburi - Nakhon Ratchasima motorway, also known as M6 motorway, for free during the long Songkran holidays.

This year, Thais will enjoy a long 5-day holiday over the traditional Thai New Year, running from April 12 to 16, during which domestic travel is expected to spike with tourists heading upcountry and people visiting their hometowns.

The department said the slice of the M6 motorway will allow motorists to bypass heavy traffic in the heart of Nakhon Ratchasima province and serve as the gateway to the northeastern region.

During April 11-13, the outbound lane heading to Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima will be toll free, while from April 14-17, the inbound lane heading to Nong Khae, Saraburi will be toll free.