Train services suspended for safety after earthquake in Myanmar

DRT director-general Pichet Kunadhamraks explained that the earthquake, which struck at 1.30pm in Myanmar, caused tremors in Bangkok and surrounding areas, including the North, Northeast, Central and South regions.

He explained that mass rapid transit operators were instructed to suspend services, evacuate passengers, and ensure safety by clearing areas prone to falling debris.

Operators have also been tasked with inspecting the train systems, signals, and infrastructure to ensure readiness for resumption, while preparing for potential aftershocks and awaiting further government announcements.