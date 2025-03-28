Train services suspended for safety after earthquake in Myanmar

DRT director-general Pichet Kunadhamraks explained that the earthquake, which struck at 1.30pm in Myanmar, caused tremors in Bangkok and surrounding areas, including the North, Northeast, Central and South regions.
He explained that mass rapid transit operators were instructed to suspend services, evacuate passengers, and ensure safety by clearing areas prone to falling debris.
Operators have also been tasked with inspecting the train systems, signals, and infrastructure to ensure readiness for resumption, while preparing for potential aftershocks and awaiting further government announcements.
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) halted train services and is inspecting routes between Krung Thep Apiwat Central Terminal and Rangsit stations, he said.
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand is also conducting safety checks on construction sites, including the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong railway tunnel and the MRT Purple Line southern extension.
“DRT prioritises passenger safety, so we are taking time to conduct thorough checks before resuming services,” he concluded.