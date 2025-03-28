Bridge collapses at Bangkok luxury condo after Myanmar earthquake

The earthquake occurred in the neighbourhood at around 3 pm, causing hundreds of workers to flee the construction site of two buildings, each at least 30 storeys high. A worker told the press that he felt the tremor while working inside the building, so he ran to the ground.
However, the incident escalated when the bridge linking the two buildings collapsed due to the tremor. Initially, there were injuries reported as a result of this incident.
The workers who witnessed the event stated that this earthquake was the most severe they had ever experienced. They urged the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to ensure that construction sites receive approval for earthquake safety measures.