Why Thai authorities could not issue an earthquake warning

Following the 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday afternoon, many areas in Thailand, including the northern and central regions, as well as Bangkok, experienced tremors. This event sparked widespread criticism about why the relevant authorities did not issue a prior warning.

Veerachart Wiwekkawin, a senior geologist and earthquake expert at the Department of Mineral Resources, said on Friday that the cause of the earthquake was the Sagaing Fault, which stretches from Mandalay to Yangon. The fault is relatively far from Thailand, yet many areas in northern and central Thailand, including Bangkok, were able to feel the tremors.

The reason the seismic waves reached Bangkok, he said, is due to geological factors that allowed the earthquake waves to propagate further. The low frequency of the waves made it easier for tall buildings in Bangkok to resonate with the tremors, making the shaking more noticeable. Therefore, it is not surprising that people in tall buildings felt the tremors from this earthquake.

Veerachart explained that aftershocks are smaller than the main earthquake and gradually decrease in intensity, until they disappear completely. There is unlikely to be any significant impact on the population in Thailand, and the situation is relatively safe, he added.