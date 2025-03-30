Summer storms to hit upper Thailand with hail and gusty winds

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast came as the moderate high-pressure system from China extends to the Northeast and the South China Sea, while hot weather continues in the northern regions of the country.
“People in upper Thailand should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards and keep healthy due to changeable weather,” the department said.
“Farmers should prevent for crops damage and animals danger.”
The TMD forecasted that the easterly wind will prevail over the Gulf and the South, bringing isolated thundershowers. The wind and waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about one metre in height, and higher in thundershowers.
The department predicted that the easterly wave will move across the East, the Gulf, and the South into the Andaman Sea, bringing more rain, with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours and gusty winds from March 31 to April 3.
North: Hot to very hot with haze. Isolated thunderstorms with gust and hail in Tak, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 19-27 °C; Maximum temperature 35-40 °C.
Northeast: Hot. Scattered thunderstorms with gust and hail in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 21-25 °C; Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
Central: Hot. Scattered thunderstorms with gust and hail in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; Minimum temperature 24-27 °C; Maximum temperature 34-36 °C.
East: Scattered thunderstorms with gust and hail in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 25-27 °C; Maximum temperature 31-36 °C.
South (East coast): Isolated thunderstorm with gust in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan; Minimum temperature 23-26 °C; Maximum temperature 31-36 °C.
South (West coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun; Minimum temperature 23-25 °C; Maximum temperature 34-36 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thunderstorms with gust; Minimum temperature 26-28 °C; Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.