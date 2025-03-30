MRT denies Purple Line’s elevated railway was damaged by quake

The Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) on Sunday denied social media speculation that a section of the Purple Line’s elevated railway had been damaged by Friday’s earthquake.

Social media users widely shared a photo of the pocket track of the elevated railway near a U-turn bridge in front of Chanthima Housing Estate on Kanchanapisek Road in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district.

The person who took the photo noted that the gap between a section of concrete platforms above a railway pillar appeared significantly wider than other gaps. They speculated that the tremor had caused the gap to widen.