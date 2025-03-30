MRT denies Purple Line’s elevated railway was damaged by quake

The Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) on Sunday denied social media speculation that a section of the Purple Line’s elevated railway had been damaged by Friday’s earthquake.
Social media users widely shared a photo of the pocket track of the elevated railway near a U-turn bridge in front of Chanthima Housing Estate on Kanchanapisek Road in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district.
The person who took the photo noted that the gap between a section of concrete platforms above a railway pillar appeared significantly wider than other gaps. They speculated that the tremor had caused the gap to widen.
However, the MRT clarified that the wider gap was intentionally designed for the pocket track between Phra Nang Klao and Nonthaburi 1 stations.
The MRT further stated that it had conducted inspections and confirmed that the elevated railway structure remained intact and had not been affected by the earthquake.
Reassuring the public, the MRT affirmed that the Purple Line remains safe for service and urged social media users to stop sharing false information about track damage.