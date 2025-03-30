Where to check earthquake situation in Thailand in real-time

Information is available on the division's website and various social media platforms.
According to a report by Komchadluek on Sunday, the division, which operates under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, is responsible for monitoring, tracking, analysing and reporting earthquake and tsunami data both domestically and internationally.
This initiative aims to ensure effective early warnings to help minimise damage from such disasters.
People can follow real-time earthquake information at:
Or follow the hashtag #แผ่นดินไหว on all platforms, including Facebook, X and TikTok.