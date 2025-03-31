TMD warns of heavy rain in the South, summer storms in upper Thailand.

General Weather Conditions

March 31, 2025

24-hour Weather Forecast:

Upper Thailand is expected to experience summer storms characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated hail, and possible lightning strikes.

These storms result from a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass spreading from China over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while Thailand remains under hot weather conditions.

Residents in affected areas should take precautions against summer storms by avoiding travel through storm-hit zones and staying away from open areas, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards.

Farmers are advised to protect their crops and livestock from potential damage and take care of their health during the changing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, easterly winds are prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, causing isolated thunderstorms in the South. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are about 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

From March 31 – April 3, 2025, an easterly wind wave will pass through the eastern region, the Gulf of Thailand, and the South, along with strengthening easterly and southeasterly winds over these areas. This will lead to increased rainfall in the South, with some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds.

Air Quality and Dust Accumulation

The accumulation of dust and haze in upper Thailand is currently at moderate to high levels but is expected to decrease as wind speeds increase in the affected areas.