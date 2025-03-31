MRT Pink Line resumes operations, Min Buri station still closed

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed that the mass rapid transit system has no issues following the earthquake centred in Myanmar, which affected Thailand last Friday.
However, repairs will be required to cover the joints between the track beams at Min Buri Market and Min Buri stations, he said.
He affirmed that the Transport Ministry, the Department of Rail Transport, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), and Northern Bangkok Monorail have inspected the MRT Pink Line to ensure it can resume operations.
The Pink Line will commence operations today (31 March 2025) from 6:00 am onwards. Initially, 29 stations – from Nonthaburi Civic Centre to Min Buri Market – will be open, with train services running every 10 minutes, he said.
For the section from Min Buri Market to Min Buri station, which remains closed for repairs to ensure the highest level of safety, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has been contacted to provide shuttle bus services for passengers, he said.
He added that the reopening of this section will be announced at a later date.
The MRT Pink Line consists of 30 stations and connects with several mass rapid transit systems, such as the MRT Purple Line, the SRT Red Line, and the BTS Green Line, as well as the MRT Orange Line, which will open in the future.