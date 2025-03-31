MRT Pink Line resumes operations, Min Buri station still closed

For the section from Min Buri Market to Min Buri station, which remains closed for repairs to ensure the highest level of safety, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has been contacted to provide shuttle bus services for passengers, he said.

He added that the reopening of this section will be announced at a later date.

The MRT Pink Line consists of 30 stations and connects with several mass rapid transit systems, such as the MRT Purple Line, the SRT Red Line, and the BTS Green Line, as well as the MRT Orange Line, which will open in the future.