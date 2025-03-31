Criminal Court, Govt Complex buildings evacuated over aftershock fears

Structural Concerns Prompt Evacuation at Government Complex

A second evacuation occurred at Building A of the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road shortly before 10:00 am. The evacuation was ordered after a loud noise, resembling something breaking, was heard from the building. Officials also observed cracks forming in certain areas, and concrete dust fell following the sound.

Reports indicated that Building A had slightly subsided near the Central Bankruptcy Court Office. Then, at 10:08 am, officials ordered an evacuation from Building B after workers on the 8th and 9th floors reported feeling the building shake.

Authorities Investigate Structural Integrity

Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd. confirmed that the evacuations had taken place following reports of cracking sounds in Building A. However, officials stated that Building A was designed to accommodate slight tilting. Nonetheless, building safety officials will conduct a thorough structural inspection before making an official announcement regarding its stability.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of all occupants within the affected buildings.

