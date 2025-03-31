Criminal Court, Govt Complex buildings evacuated over aftershock fears

Officials and members of the public rushed out of the Criminal Court building and two structures at the Ratchadaphisek Government Complex on Monday morning in two separate alarming incidents.
At the Criminal Court, evacuation occurred just as the court was about to deliver a verdict in an election case against former Bangkok MP Sira Jenjaka inside Room No. 903 at 9:30 am. Court officials immediately informed judges and all attendees about a potential aftershock, prompting everyone inside to rush downstairs and exit the building.
Officials from the Court of Justice, the Appeals Court, the Civil Court, and other courts in the same area on Ratchadaphisek Road also evacuated. A warning was broadcast via the sound system inside the 27-storey Court of Justice Building, alerting people to the risk of an aftershock.
Judges, court staff, and attendees waited outside until 10:00 am, when they were allowed to re-enter the Criminal Court and Court of Justice buildings after officials confirmed no further tremors had been detected. While some individuals reported feeling tremors, others did not.
A second evacuation occurred at Building A of the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road shortly before 10:00 am. The evacuation was ordered after a loud noise, resembling something breaking, was heard from the building. Officials also observed cracks forming in certain areas, and concrete dust fell following the sound.
Reports indicated that Building A had slightly subsided near the Central Bankruptcy Court Office. Then, at 10:08 am, officials ordered an evacuation from Building B after workers on the 8th and 9th floors reported feeling the building shake.
Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd. confirmed that the evacuations had taken place following reports of cracking sounds in Building A. However, officials stated that Building A was designed to accommodate slight tilting. Nonetheless, building safety officials will conduct a thorough structural inspection before making an official announcement regarding its stability.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of all occupants within the affected buildings.