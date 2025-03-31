PM Paetongtarn urges public not to panic after Bangkok tremor

In a message on social media, the Prime Minister confirmed that there was no earthquake in Thailand and stated that aftershocks from Myanmar have no impact on Thailand.
The cracks that have led the building owner to order an evacuation are now being reported as pre-existing cracks, she explained, adding that building owners should follow the Governor of Bangkok’s order to inspect their properties to clearly determine whether the cracks are old, existing, or new.
Paetongtarn called on building owners to carry out thorough inspections before reopening to ensure the safety of employees and residents.
She advised them to consult the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, as well as the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, for assistance with the inspections.
The decision to evacuate each building is at the discretion of each organisation; however, we urge that any such decision be clearly communicated and based on verified information from official government sources, she said.
Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation also urged people not to panic, stating that a 3.7 magnitude aftershock from Myanmar had no effect on Thailand.
The department confirmed that the evacuation following a tremor in Building A of the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex in Bangkok was not due to an aftershock.
At 10.05am, a 3.7 magnitude aftershock occurred in Myanmar, but did not affect Thailand, the department said.
The department added that the building caretaker, Dhanarak Assets Development, had inspected the building structure and found it to be safe. It urged the public not to panic and confirmed that they may now return to the building.