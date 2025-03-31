NBTC chairman blamed for delayed SMS quake alert messages

In his post, Thanapant shared three letters from Sarana to NBTC commissioners and the NBTC Office, stating that no action could be taken unless an order was issued directly by the NBTC chairman. While Thanapant stopped short of explicitly accusing Sarana of inaction, his post implied a lack of response following the earthquake.

The letters, which Thanapant posted online, contained similar wording, with Sarana citing Article 56 of the NBTC Act, asserting that he alone had the authority to issue directives to the NBTC Office.

The documents further stated that the NBTC Office and its secretary-general were under the direct supervision of the NBTC chairman. They also noted that no provision in the Act permitted NBTC members to issue instructions to the NBTC Office directly—all orders had to come exclusively from the chairman.

