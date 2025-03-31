NBTC chairman blamed for delayed SMS quake alert messages

A member of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has seemingly blamed the NBTC chairman for the delay or absence of SMS alert messages warning the public about Friday’s earthquake.
Thanapant Raicharoen posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, suggesting that the delay or lack of SMS alerts regarding the Myanmar earthquake—felt in Bangkok—was due to NBTC chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck centralising power in himself.
On Friday, after Myanmar was struck by an 8.2-magnitude earthquake at 1:20 pm, the tremors were felt and reportedly amplified by Bangkok’s geological conditions. Many people took to social media to complain that they had received no warning or alert from the authorities, particularly the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DPMD).
The DPMD is currently developing a cell broadcast system to provide public disaster alerts. Until this system is operational, the NBTC Office is responsible for coordinating between the DPMD and mobile phone operators.
In his post, Thanapant shared three letters from Sarana to NBTC commissioners and the NBTC Office, stating that no action could be taken unless an order was issued directly by the NBTC chairman. While Thanapant stopped short of explicitly accusing Sarana of inaction, his post implied a lack of response following the earthquake.
The letters, which Thanapant posted online, contained similar wording, with Sarana citing Article 56 of the NBTC Act, asserting that he alone had the authority to issue directives to the NBTC Office.
The documents further stated that the NBTC Office and its secretary-general were under the direct supervision of the NBTC chairman. They also noted that no provision in the Act permitted NBTC members to issue instructions to the NBTC Office directly—all orders had to come exclusively from the chairman.