Evacuation ordered at Govt Complex after cracks, falling cement

Following the incident, Deputy Interior Minister Sabida Thaiseth surveyed the area in accordance with the order of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to boost public confidence.

Sabida confirmed that the aftershock in Myanmar has had no effect on the safety or stability of the building. An inspection by expert engineers found that the structure remains in good condition, she said.

However, for reassurance, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning will conduct a re-inspection, with the goal of assessing all government buildings. A hotline (1531) will also be opened to allow citizens and agencies to report any irregularities, she added.

She stated that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has been instructed to inspect buildings under its supervision, such as condominiums, hotels, and residences, to ensure public safety. Many buildings have already passed inspection, she noted.