Xin Ke Yuan Steel, the producer of deformed bar used in the SAO building

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, along with his team, inspected the site and collected six types of steel samples, mostly from a single manufacturer. These samples are currently being tested at the Thai Iron and Steel Institute, with results expected today.

In a statement on March 31, Akanat said that if any manufacturer is found responsible for substandard steel, their factory will be immediately shut down, their industrial standard certification revoked, and their steel recalled. Legal action will also be taken.

Reports indicate that the steel used in the collapsed SAO building, as seen in media images, was supplied by Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of deformed bars. Late last year, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan sent a team to inspect a fire incident at the company's factory in Ban Khai, Rayong, uncovering multiple safety and environmental violations.

The inspection also revealed that the steel produced failed to meet quality standards, particularly in strength, leading authorities to seize all stock and collect samples for testing. The results confirmed that the steel did not meet critical standards, directly impacting its structural integrity. As a result, officials ordered the seizure of 2,441 tons of substandard steel, valued at approximately 49.2 million baht, and initiated legal proceedings against the company.