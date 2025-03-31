22 earthquakes hit four Thai provinces: Mineral Resource Dept

The provinces affected were Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phrae, and Tak. There are no initial reports of damage or tremors from the earthquakes in these four provinces.
Mae Hong Son (12 times)
Three earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.6 to 2.4 occurred in Pai district. Meanwhile, nine earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 1.6 to 2.9 took place in Pang Mapha, Mueang Mae Hong Son, and Pai districts.
The cause is the movement of the Wiang Haeng fault group, which runs north-south.
Phrae (6 times)
Six earthquakes with magnitudes between 1.9 and 2.8 occurred in Mueang Phrae and Nong Muang Khai districts, caused by the movement of the Theun fault group in the form of a left-lateral strike-slip fault.
Chiang Mai (3 times)
Three earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.1 and 2.4 occurred in Samoeng district, caused by the movement of the Wiang Haeng fault group in the form of a normal fault, which runs north-south.
Tak (1 time)
One earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 occurred in Phop Phra district, caused by the movement of the Moei fault group in the form of a right-lateral strike-slip fault.
In the past 24 hours, an earthquake of magnitude 7.0 occurred in Tonga on Sunday at 7.18pm (Thailand time). It took place in the sea at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 79 kilometres southeast of Pangai. A tsunami warning was issued and later cancelled.