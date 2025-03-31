22 earthquakes hit four Thai provinces: Mineral Resource Dept

Mae Hong Son (12 times)

Three earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.6 to 2.4 occurred in Pai district. Meanwhile, nine earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 1.6 to 2.9 took place in Pang Mapha, Mueang Mae Hong Son, and Pai districts.

The cause is the movement of the Wiang Haeng fault group, which runs north-south.

Phrae (6 times)

Six earthquakes with magnitudes between 1.9 and 2.8 occurred in Mueang Phrae and Nong Muang Khai districts, caused by the movement of the Theun fault group in the form of a left-lateral strike-slip fault.