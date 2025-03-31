Some steel samples fail to meet standard in State Audit Office building

Thitipas claimed that one of the three steel samples did not meet standards, explaining that the factory in Rayong province had been ordered to close since December last year following an inspection by her team.

She expects that the steel from this factory, registered by Chinese nationals, would have been procured for the construction prior to the inspection, as the State Audit Office building was built around five years ago.

She stated that no issues were found with steel samples from the other two companies. However, she confirmed that the working team is prepared to inspect their factories if any problems arise regarding steel quality.