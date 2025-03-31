Some steel samples fail to meet standard in State Audit Office building

The aide to the Industry Minister, Thitipas Chotedechachainan, made this statement after the 30-storey building collapsed due to an earthquake on Friday afternoon, resulting in many injuries, fatalities, and missing persons.
The Industry Ministry brought steel samples from the wreckage to be inspected at the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand in Khlong Toei district on Monday.
Thitipas claimed that one of the three steel samples did not meet standards, explaining that the factory in Rayong province had been ordered to close since December last year following an inspection by her team.
She expects that the steel from this factory, registered by Chinese nationals, would have been procured for the construction prior to the inspection, as the State Audit Office building was built around five years ago.
She stated that no issues were found with steel samples from the other two companies. However, she confirmed that the working team is prepared to inspect their factories if any problems arise regarding steel quality.
Thitipas noted that the Industry Minister is focusing on the quality of products such as steel bars, electric wires, and rubber, which are critical to people's lives. The inspections also aim to prevent dumping of international products and protect domestic producers, she added.
She mentioned that seven factories, established by both Thai and foreign entities, mostly those from China, have been inspected so far. Even if some companies are closed, she warned, shareholders and importers can still be prosecuted.