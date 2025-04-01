Mild 2.4-magnitude quake reported in Mae Hong Son on Tuesday morning

The quake’s epicenter is at 19.608°N and 98.339°E, in Thum Lod subdistrict, at a depth of 3 kilometers, the division said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the division also reported milder 2.1- and 1.5-magnitude quakes in Muang and Pai districts of Mae Hong Son province, at 3:59 a.m. and 2:35 a.m., respectively.

There have been no reports of damaged buildings so far, but the division will continue to monitor the situation closely, it said.

It urged residents in Mae Hong Son to stay updated on the latest information and alert the relevant agencies of any tremors or damage they experience.

Public Advisory:

Stay updated on news and announcements from the Earthquake Observation Division.

Be prepared for potential future earthquakes.

If you feel any tremors, immediately evacuate the building to an open area.

Check for damage to your home and property after the earthquake.

If you find any damage, please report it to local authorities.

The division also added that a 4.4-magnitude aftershock was reported earlier on Tuesday in Myanmar.