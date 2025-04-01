Bangkok, 18 provinces report earthquake damage, says DDPM

Bangkok and 18 other provinces reported damage due to the earthquake last week (March 28), according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) report on Monday.

According to a report published on Monday, the earthquake, with its epicentre in Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres, triggered tremors in 63 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok.

Eighteen provinces reported damage: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Chainat, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

The affected areas covered 103 districts, 275 subdistricts, and 412 villages. Structural damage included 591 houses, 66 temples, 92 hospitals, nine buildings, 58 schools and 27 government offices.

The earthquake resulted in 18 fatalities and 78 missing persons in Bangkok. The natural disaster also caused 34 injuries (33 in Bangkok and one in Nonthaburi).

The damage in Bangkok and the 18 provinces is as follows:

Chiang Rai

  • Damaged areas: 15 districts, 55 subdistricts, 119 villages
  • Affected districts: Chiang Khong, Pa Daet, Mueang, Wiang Pa Pao, Thoeng, Mae Chan, Chiang Saen, Mae Sai, Khun Tan, Mae Lao, Doi Luang, Mae Suai, Phan, Wiang Chiang Rung, Mae Fah Luang
  • Damage: 197 houses, 8 temples, 16 hospitals, 29 schools, 6 government offices
  • No injuries or deaths

Chiang Mai

  • Damaged areas: 22 districts, 87 subdistricts, 123 villages
  • Affected districts: Mueang, Doi Tao, Phrao, Hang Dong, Mae Chaem, San Kamphaeng, Samoeng, Kalayaniwattana, Hot, Mae Ai, Chiang Dao, San Pa Tong, Mae Rim, Chom Thong, Mae Wang, San Sai, Mae Taeng, Omkoi, Mae On, Chai Prakan, Doi Lor and Saraphi
  • Damage: 225 houses, 6 tall buildings, 31 temples and pagodas, 11 schools, 16 hospitals
  • No injuries or deaths

Mae Hong Son

  • Damaged areas: 7 districts, 13 subdistricts, 18 villages
  • Affected districts: Mueang, Sop Moei, Khun Yuam, Pang Mapha, Pai, Mae La Noi, Mae Sariang
  • Damage: 2 temples, 3 government offices, 8 hospitals, 6 schools
  • No injuries or deaths

Phayao

  • Damaged areas: 7 districts, 8 subdistricts, 9 villages
  • Affected districts: Mueang, Phu Sang, Chiang Muan, Dok Kham Tai, Chiang Kham, Mae Chai, Pong
  • Damage: 40 houses, 1 school, 6 hospitals, 6 subdistrict health promoting hospitals, 4 government offices
  • No injuries or deaths

Lampang

  • Damaged areas: 12 districts, 33 subdistricts, 41 villages
  • Affected districts: Mueang, Sop Prap, Ko Kha, Mae Tha, Mae Phrik, Ngao, Hang Chat, Wang Nuea, Thoen, Mueang Pan, Mae Mo, Seum Ngam
  • Damage: 73 houses, 5 temples, 1 school, 5 hospitals, 2 government offices
  • No injuries or deaths

Lamphun

  • Damaged areas: 6 districts, 13 subdistricts, 25 villages
  • Affected districts: Pa Sang, Li, Mueang, Ban Hong, Wiang Nong Long, Mae Tha
  • Damage: 33 houses, 3 temples, 4 hospitals, 2 government offices
  • No injuries or deaths

Nan

  • Damaged areas: 2 districts, 2 subdistricts, 3 villages
  • Affected districts: Mueang, Phu Phiang
  • Damage: 2 temples, 1 hospital
  • No injuries or deaths

Phrae

  • Damaged areas: 4 districts, 13 subdistricts, 24 villages
  • Affected districts: Mueang, Song, Nong Muang Khai, Sung Men
  • Damage: 20 houses, 2 schools, 2 hospitals, 8 government offices
  • No injuries or deaths

Sukhothai 

  • Damaged areas: 1 district, 1 subdistrict, 1 village
  • Affected district: Si Samrong
  • Damage: 1 tobacco building
  • No injuries or deaths

Phitsanulok

  • Damaged areas: 2 districts, 4 subdistricts, 4 villages
  • Affected districts: Nakhon Thai, Bang Krathum
  • Damage: 4 hospitals
  • No injuries or deaths

Phetchabun 

  • Damaged areas: 6 districts, 19 subdistricts, 18 villages
  • Affected districts: Mueang, Wichian Buri, Lom Sak, Nam Nao, Khao Kho, Bueng Sam Phan
  • Damage: 2 houses, 18 hospitals, 1 school, 1 government office
  • No injuries or deaths

Chai Nat

  • Damaged areas: 1 district, 1 subdistrict, 1 village
  • Affected districts: Mueang
  • Damage: 1 temple
  • No injuries or deaths

Ang Thong

  • Damaged areas: 3 districts, 4 subdistricts, 4 villages
  • Affected districts: Sam Ko, Pa Mok, Wiset Chai Chan
  • Damage: 4 schools
  • No injuries or deaths

Ayutthaya

  • Damaged areas: 9 districts, 14 subdistricts, 15 villages
  • Affected districts: Lat Bua Luang, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Bang Ban, Sena, Phachi, Maharat, Phak Hai, Wang Noi, Bang Pa-in
  • Damage: 11 temples, 2 hospitals
  • No injuries or deaths

Pathum Thani

  • Damaged areas: 2 districts, 2 subdistricts, 2 villages
  • Affected districts: Khlong Luang, Mueang
  • Damage: Cracks in 4 buildings (1-storey cafeteria building, 2-storey office building, 3-storey school building, 2-storey school building)
  • No injuries or deaths

Nonthaburi

  • Damaged areas: 3 districts, 5 subdistricts, 5 villages
  • Affected districts: Mueang, Pak Kret, Bang Kruai
  • Damage: 4 hospitals, 1 The Mall Ngamwongwan shopping mall
  • 1 injured, no fatalities

Samut Prakan

  • Damaged areas: 1 district, 1 subdistrict, 1 village
  • Affected district: Phra Pradaeng
  • Damage: 1 temple
  • No injuries or deaths

Samut Sakhon

  • Damaged areas: 1 district, 1 subdistrict, 1 village
  • Affected districts: Mueang
  • Damages: 1 hospital
  • No injuries or deaths

Bangkok 

  • Damage to multiple areas
  • 18 fatalities (11 in Chatuchak district, 1 each in Bang Sue, Khan Na Yao, Bang Kapi, Watthana, Ratchathewi, Pathumwan and Huai Khwang)
  • 33 injuries (18 in Chatuchak district, 4 each in Bang Sue and Din Daeng, 3 in Bang Rak, 2 in Phaya Thai, 1 each in Watthana and Bang Na)
  • 78 missing persons

The DDPM, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, military, police, volunteers, foundations, and relevant agencies have rescued people trapped in the wreckage, deployed machinery, and sent SMS notifications.

The Prime Minister has designated the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command as the central body for managing and coordinating efforts between agencies in Bangkok and for closely monitoring aftershocks.

The command has also been tasked with preparing a Cell Broadcast system to send warning messages directly to people’s mobile phones, informing the public about road closures and alternative routes, establishing a committee and/or working group to inspect affected buildings and confirm their safety, disseminating important information in both Thai and English, and accelerating the implementation of relief measures for those affected as soon as possible.

 

