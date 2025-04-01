Bangkok, 18 provinces report earthquake damage, says DDPM

According to a report published on Monday, the earthquake, with its epicentre in Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres, triggered tremors in 63 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok.
Eighteen provinces reported damage: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Chainat, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.
The affected areas covered 103 districts, 275 subdistricts, and 412 villages. Structural damage included 591 houses, 66 temples, 92 hospitals, nine buildings, 58 schools and 27 government offices.
The earthquake resulted in 18 fatalities and 78 missing persons in Bangkok. The natural disaster also caused 34 injuries (33 in Bangkok and one in Nonthaburi).
The damage in Bangkok and the 18 provinces is as follows:
The DDPM, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, military, police, volunteers, foundations, and relevant agencies have rescued people trapped in the wreckage, deployed machinery, and sent SMS notifications.
The Prime Minister has designated the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command as the central body for managing and coordinating efforts between agencies in Bangkok and for closely monitoring aftershocks.
The command has also been tasked with preparing a Cell Broadcast system to send warning messages directly to people’s mobile phones, informing the public about road closures and alternative routes, establishing a committee and/or working group to inspect affected buildings and confirm their safety, disseminating important information in both Thai and English, and accelerating the implementation of relief measures for those affected as soon as possible.