236 aftershocks recorded since Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar

A total of 236 aftershocks have been registered following the massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on Friday (March 28), according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division, which provided an update on Tuesday.

The initial earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.2 and a depth of 10 km, struck at approximately 1:20 p.m. near Mandalay, about 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province. The tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, where buildings were damaged in several districts.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the division reported 236 aftershocks in Myanmar and surrounding areas. These included 66 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0-2.9, 108 with magnitudes between 3.0-3.9, 55 with magnitudes between 4.0-4.9, and seven with magnitudes between 5.0-5.9.

In Thailand, seven mild aftershocks have been reported since Friday, primarily in Mae Hong Son province, with magnitudes ranging from 1.5 to 2.4.