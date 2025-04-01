236 aftershocks recorded since Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar

In Thailand, seven mild aftershocks have been reported since Friday, primarily in Mae Hong Son province, with magnitudes ranging from 1.5 to 2.4.

A total of 236 aftershocks have been registered following the massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on Friday (March 28), according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division, which provided an update on Tuesday.

The initial earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.2 and a depth of 10 km, struck at approximately 1:20 p.m. near Mandalay, about 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province. The tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, where buildings were damaged in several districts.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the division reported 236 aftershocks in Myanmar and surrounding areas. These included 66 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0-2.9, 108 with magnitudes between 3.0-3.9, 55 with magnitudes between 4.0-4.9, and seven with magnitudes between 5.0-5.9.

Additionally, the division reported six sinkholes in Ban Mae Surin village, located in Mae Hong Son’s Khun Yuam district. An initial survey indicated that the sinkholes were caused by changes in pressure and underground water levels resulting from the earthquake's impact.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued the following safety guidelines for dealing with earthquakes:

  • During an earthquake, take cover under a sturdy table to protect yourself from falling objects.
  • Stay away from doors, windows, and glass panels.
  • Avoid using elevators, as you could get trapped if the power goes out.
  • Wait until the earthquake subsides, then quickly exit the building.
  • If you are outside, avoid staying near tall buildings, power poles, and billboards.
  • If you are in a vehicle, stop in an open area and remain inside the vehicle until the earthquake subsides.
