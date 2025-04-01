Three more diseases added to conscription exemption criteria

A directive from the Defence Ministry to add three more diseases as criteria for exemption from military conscription has come into effect.

The directive, co-signed by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on 25 March, was published in the Royal Gazette on Monday and took effect immediately.

The two ministers invoked Article 28 (2) of the Military Service Act BE 2497 to amend Coup Order No. 300, dated 13 December 1972, adding three more diseases to the exemption criteria for Thai men subject to conscription.