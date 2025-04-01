Three more diseases added to conscription exemption criteria

A directive from the Defence Ministry to add three more diseases as criteria for exemption from military conscription has come into effect.
The directive, co-signed by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on 25 March, was published in the Royal Gazette on Monday and took effect immediately.
The two ministers invoked Article 28 (2) of the Military Service Act BE 2497 to amend Coup Order No. 300, dated 13 December 1972, adding three more diseases to the exemption criteria for Thai men subject to conscription.
The newly added diseases are:
The group of blistering diseases that qualify for conscription exemption includes Pemphigus vulgaris, Pemphigus foliaceus, Pemphigus erythematosus, Paraneoplastic pemphigus, Gestational pemphigoid, and Epidermolysis bullosa.
Hirschsprung’s disease is a birth defect in which nerve cells (ganglion cells) are missing in part or all of the large intestine (colon). This absence of nerve cells prevents that section of the colon from relaxing and passing stool normally, leading to a functional blockage of the bowel.
G6PD deficiency is a genetic disorder caused by a deficiency or defect in the G6PD enzyme. This enzyme is crucial for the proper functioning and protection of red blood cells.
Previously, Coup Order No. 300 exempted individuals with 12 groups of diseases from conscription. These include: