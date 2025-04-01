Scanner detects over 70 bodies at centre of collapsed Bangkok building

A scanner has detected more than 70 bodies beneath the rubble at the centre of the collapsed 30-storey building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, a rescuer said on Tuesday.

Scanner Detects Human Shapes Under Rubble

Bin Bunluerit, an actor and official of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, said scanning conducted on Tuesday morning revealed over 70 people or bodies trapped beneath the wreckage.

However, he noted that the scanned image could not determine how many metres below the pile of concrete the bodies or people were located. Despite the devastation, rescuers remain hopeful of finding survivors among the detected human shapes.