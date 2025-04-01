Thai digital TV operators urge retention of 3500 MHz frequency to prevent TV blackout

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) recently held a public hearing on the draft of its announcement regarding the criteria and methods for granting frequency usage for international mobile telecommunications services.
The purpose of the public hearing was to gather input from stakeholders, including operators and the public, to assess the impact of auctioning the 3500 MHz frequency, which is currently used for satellite TV reception via C Band, for telecommunications. Analysts believe that this change could lead to major TV blackouts and potentially cause the collapse of the digital TV industry in Thailand.
To express concerns regarding the NBTC’s move that could affect the Thai digital TV industry, the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB), led by President Suparb Kleekajai, together with senior executives from digital TV stations, on Tuesday presented a united front to preserve the 3500 MHz frequency for digital TV.
Joining the event were Paiboon Damrongchaitham (GMM Grammy), Thakolkiat Veerawan (One31), Watchara Watcharapol (Thai Rath TV), Chakrit Direkwattanachai (Channel 3), Adisak Limparungpatanakij (Nation TV), Nonglak Ngamroj (Channel 8), and Siri Boonpitakket (Amarin TV).
The stance presented was as follows:
1. The failure of the NBTC to transition TV viewing to the DVB-T (Digital Video Broadcasting – Terrestrial) system has resulted in 70% of Thai TV viewers relying on satellite TV (DVB-C or Digital Video Broadcasting - Cable). Of this, 60% of viewers are using the C Band frequency at 3500 MHz to receive signals. The NBTC should protect this frequency for the majority of TV viewers for as long as possible, at least until the end of the Thaicom satellite's lifespan or until the license expires, to replace terrestrial TV viewing that the NBTC has been unable to expand.
2. There is enough frequency spectrum available for telecommunications services, and there is no immediate need to rush the auction. Studies from telecommunications operators indicate that the preparation time for transitioning to using the 3500 MHz frequency would take about two years. Therefore, it is reasonable to postpone the 3500 MHz frequency auction to avoid negatively impacting TV viewers before the digital TV license expires in 2029.
3. The NBTC should expedite the development of a national TV system landscape after the expiration of concessions in 2029, including issuing the criteria for the next auction by mid-2025, to present a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. This is crucial for ensuring the continued existence of national television, which the public can access conveniently and equitably at no cost.
The digital TV license will expire in April 2029. Amid changes in viewing technology and while awaiting clarity on the future of national television after 2029, the association and operators had previously submitted a letter to the chairman of the NBTC to highlight the importance of the 3500 MHz frequency for the country’s TV viewing.
During the session on Tuesday, Thai digital TV operators reiterated their commitment to preserving this frequency to prevent the premature collapse of Thai television.