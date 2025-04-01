Thai digital TV operators urge retention of 3500 MHz frequency to prevent TV blackout

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) recently held a public hearing on the draft of its announcement regarding the criteria and methods for granting frequency usage for international mobile telecommunications services.

The purpose of the public hearing was to gather input from stakeholders, including operators and the public, to assess the impact of auctioning the 3500 MHz frequency, which is currently used for satellite TV reception via C Band, for telecommunications. Analysts believe that this change could lead to major TV blackouts and potentially cause the collapse of the digital TV industry in Thailand.

To express concerns regarding the NBTC’s move that could affect the Thai digital TV industry, the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB), led by President Suparb Kleekajai, together with senior executives from digital TV stations, on Tuesday presented a united front to preserve the 3500 MHz frequency for digital TV.

Joining the event were Paiboon Damrongchaitham (GMM Grammy), Thakolkiat Veerawan (One31), Watchara Watcharapol (Thai Rath TV), Chakrit Direkwattanachai (Channel 3), Adisak Limparungpatanakij (Nation TV), Nonglak Ngamroj (Channel 8), and Siri Boonpitakket (Amarin TV).