Hot day forecast for upper Thailand, heavy rains in the South

The North and Central regions of Thailand will experience hot weather with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds on Wednesday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department this morning.

These conditions are due to a moderate high-pressure system covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds prevail over the upper country, the department said.

Meanwhile, an easterly wind is moving across the Gulf of Thailand and the South, bringing rainfall, gusty winds, and isolated heavy to very heavy rains to the South, the department added.

It urged people in the South to be cautious of rain accumulation, which could cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas.

Waves in the lower Gulf and the Andaman Sea could rise to over 2 meters high in thundershowers, the department said, urging all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.