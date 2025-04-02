Hot day forecast for upper Thailand, heavy rains in the South

The North and Central regions of Thailand will experience hot weather with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds on Wednesday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department this morning.
These conditions are due to a moderate high-pressure system covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds prevail over the upper country, the department said.
Meanwhile, an easterly wind is moving across the Gulf of Thailand and the South, bringing rainfall, gusty winds, and isolated heavy to very heavy rains to the South, the department added.
It urged people in the South to be cautious of rain accumulation, which could cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas.
Waves in the lower Gulf and the Andaman Sea could rise to over 2 meters high in thundershowers, the department said, urging all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
Weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 35-39°C.
Northeast: Partly cloudy; minimum 18-22°C, maximum 30-35°C.
Central: Hot day with with isolated thundershowers and gust mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 35-38°C.
East: Hot in the upper part with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 28-32°C; waves about 2 metres high and over 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 28-31°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 35-37°C.