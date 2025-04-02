Steel supplier for collapsed Bangkok building also sells products for Laos railway project

The company, which is majority-owned by Chinese nationals, has come under scrutiny following the collapse of the under-construction SAO building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. The collapse occurred on Friday afternoon due to the impact of the 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar.

The Industry Ministry announced on Tuesday that two steel samples collected from the collapse site were found to be substandard. These samples were traced back to Xin Ke Yuan Steel, whose factory in Rayong province was ordered to close in December 2024.

During an inspection of the factory on December 19, 2024, by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, multiple safety and environmental violations were uncovered.