Xin Ke Yuan Steel under scrutiny for substandard steel bars

The company is suspected of contributing to the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok following last Friday’s earthquake.

An inspection by the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand on Monday found that the company’s 32mm and 20mm deformed steel bars, used in the building’s construction, failed to meet safety standards.

The Industry Ministry previously ordered the closure of Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s factory in Rayong province in December last year due to substandard steel production. Authorities are investigating whether the factory has violated this closure order.