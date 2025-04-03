Akanat: Xin Ke Yuan Steel cannot seek parallel steel bar test

Akanat reaffirmed that his ministry’s policy does not permit new or parallel tests after a failure has been confirmed.

Steel Bars Failed Safety Tests Twice

Akanat revealed that Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s products had already been tested twice by the ministry:

1. December 2023: Initial testing found that the company's boron levels were lower than required standards.

2. Post-Collapse Testing: After the SAO building disaster, additional tests on steel samples from the site revealed that:

The 20mm deformed steel bar had lower weight than the standard.

The 32mm deformed steel bar failed the tension standard.

The second set of results was more serious than the first, confirming that Xin Ke Yuan Steel lacked manufacturing standards. Consequently, the ministry made the right decision to shut down the factory.

Government Seizes Steel Bars and Shuts Down Factory

In December 2023, the Industry Ministry shut down Xin Ke Yuan’s factory for multiple violations of industrial work laws and failing to meet steel standards.

In January 2024, the government seized 2,444 tonnes of steel bars, worth 49.2 million baht, and ordered the company to recall sold steel bars from the market.

Old Melting Technology Led to Substandard Steel

Akanat stated that Xin Ke Yuan used outdated Chinese melting technology, which is no longer effective for steel bar production.

He confirmed that the government had already shut down seven factories using the outdated Chinese melting process and that three more closures were expected soon.

