DSI to probe two companies linked to collapsed SAO building

Eight agencies will provide information to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) regarding two companies potentially involved in the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok following last Friday’s earthquake, the Commerce Ministry announced on Thursday.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said that an initial investigation revealed that China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd. and Xin Ke Yuan Steel Ltd. could be responsible for the collapse of the under-construction 30-storey building, worth over 2.1 billion baht, in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on March 28.

He added that the two companies have Chinese shareholders holding 49% and 80% of their shares, respectively.

Pichai revealed that related agencies would provide information regarding the two companies to the DSI as follows:

1. Department of Business Development – Registration details of the companies and their subsidiaries.

2. Anti-Money Laundering Office – Financial transactions of the companies, their shareholders, and involved parties.

3. Revenue Department – Tax payments of the companies and all their shareholders.

4. Thai Industrial Standards Institute – Information on the steel and construction materials used in the project.

5. Department of Employment – Work permits of foreign workers.

6. Department of Industrial Works – Details of steel production factories.

7. Land Department – Land ownership by both Thai and foreign nationals.

8. Comptroller General's Department – Details of procurement processes.