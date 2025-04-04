Bangkok governor apologises for delay in building collapse rescue

He made this remark after rescuers detected vital signs at the State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district, which had collapsed due to an earthquake on March 28. However, the rescue operation was unable to reach the victim due to a pile of concrete and steel.
Chadchart stated that officials had done their best to remove obstacles, emphasising that heavy machinery is essential for accessing the victim and enabling the rescue team to reach the individuals trapped inside. He also confirmed that the rescue team had not lost hope of finding the deceased and missing persons.
He reported that two bodies were found in the elevator shaft in Area C, bringing the total fatalities at the scene to 16. He expects the team to retrieve those bodies soon.
Regarding the total wreckage of 15,000 cubic metres (approximately 40,000 tonnes), he mentioned that the removal would take approximately 30 to 60 days, as the rescue operation must also be considered. If any bodies are found, they will have to be removed, he said, confirming that the process should meet the required standards.
“I’m really sorry we didn’t make it. The people we thought were trapped – the vital signs gradually disappeared in the evening, and we couldn’t detect them anymore,” he said.
Chadchart noted that today marks the seventh day, and demolition using heavy machinery will begin. If vital signs are detected, a rescue team will be called in. If a deceased person is found, a forensic team will be called to conduct a DNA test, he explained.
He also added that he had discussed rescue operations, technology, equipment installation, earthquake reporting and building inspections with the Japanese ambassador on Thursday, as Japan had experienced a more severe earthquake.
Meanwhile, Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej mentioned that a team of psychiatrists had been prepared to provide support and relieve stress among the relatives of victims around the clock.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Permanent Secretary Wantanee Wattana urged media outlets to be cautious when using photographs, stating that news images from Myanmar had started to be mixed with those from the events in Bangkok.
She confirmed that His Majesty the King had accepted all patients affected by the earthquake under his royal patronage and reassured that the relevant agencies at the scene were working diligently to rescue victims and clear the site.