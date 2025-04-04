Bangkok governor apologises for delay in building collapse rescue

He made this remark after rescuers detected vital signs at the State Audit Office building in Chatuchak district, which had collapsed due to an earthquake on March 28. However, the rescue operation was unable to reach the victim due to a pile of concrete and steel.

Chadchart stated that officials had done their best to remove obstacles, emphasising that heavy machinery is essential for accessing the victim and enabling the rescue team to reach the individuals trapped inside. He also confirmed that the rescue team had not lost hope of finding the deceased and missing persons.

He reported that two bodies were found in the elevator shaft in Area C, bringing the total fatalities at the scene to 16. He expects the team to retrieve those bodies soon.