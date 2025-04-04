Ministry seizes hazardous red dust at Xin Ke Yuan Steel factory

In response, officials from the Department of Industrial Works and the Rayong Provincial Industry Office have suspended the removal of all red dust from the factory premises.

They have seized and collected samples of the red dust for examination until the company can clearly explain its origin by April 10. Additionally, they are preparing to revoke the company’s permit for removing waste or unused materials from the factory.

“The excuse of data discrepancies due to staff changes is a common pretext used by grey companies to avoid providing factual explanations,” Thitipas said.

She warned that if the company fails to clarify the origin of the red dust, legal action will be taken.

The case will be reviewed in collaboration with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and may be classified as a special case to ensure a swift and strict resolution, she added.