Several quakes reported in Myanmar on Saturday, no effect on Thailand

A total of eight earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar from midnight Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division.

These earthquakes ranged from 1.7 to 3.8 in magnitude, with depths of 3 to 10 km, and epicenters located 353 to 40 km to the northeast of Mae Hong Son province, the division said.

In Thailand, a mild 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 6 a.m. in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province, at a depth of 1 km.

The several earthquakes recorded on Saturday had no effect on Thailand, the division said.