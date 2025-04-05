Several quakes reported in Myanmar on Saturday, no effect on Thailand

SATURDAY, APRIL 05, 2025

A total of eight earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar from midnight Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division.

These earthquakes ranged from 1.7 to 3.8 in magnitude, with depths of 3 to 10 km, and epicenters located 353 to 40 km to the northeast of Mae Hong Son province, the division said.

In Thailand, a mild 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 6 a.m. in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province, at a depth of 1 km.

The several earthquakes recorded on Saturday had no effect on Thailand, the division said.

The Thai Meteorological Department said it is closely monitoring the situation and urged the public in affected areas to follow updates from government agencies.

Safety advice for the public during an earthquake: 

  • If you are inside a building, stay away from windows, doors, and exterior walls.
  • Take cover under a table, chair, or sturdy object to protect yourself from falling debris.
  • If you are outdoors, stay in an open area, away from power poles, large trees, and buildings.

The public can follow the latest earthquake information on the Meteorological Department's website: eq.tmd.go.th.

