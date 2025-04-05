Thailand’s top 10 fake news revealed, tsunami warning tops the list

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry on Saturday released a list of the top 10 fake news stories that captured the public’s attention this past week.
The DES’ Anti-Fake News Centre have been monitoring a total of 837,077 messages on social media during March 27 and April 3, and found that 599 messages across 174 topics required verification with related agencies.
The fake news was categorised under five groups, based on prevalent themes, namely:
The top 10 fake news stories that grabbed the most attention were:
1. Tsunami warning in Phuket as the sea level drops dramatically after Sumatra earthquake
2. Watch out for a possible tsunami due to earthquake
3. Samut Prakan issued tsunami warning
4. In 50 years, the Sagaing Fault may shift, risking a major earthquake in Thailand
5. Rama IX and Rama III bridges collapse following the earthquake
6. Government Complex building in Chaeng Watthana tilts and subsides
7. Rama IX bridge collapses due to the earthquake
8. Government Savings Bank headquarters building tilts and subsides
9. F5E fighter jet spotted over Surin province heading toward Cambodia
10. Evacuations ordered for tall buildings due to the second earthquake
Fake news can be reported at https://www.antifakenewscenter.com or by calling the hotline on 1111.