Suspected swindler injured after jumping from police station’s third floor

A suspected swindler, who allegedly posed as a wealthy high-society figure, was injured after jumping from the third floor of a police station in Bangkok on Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, identified only as “Hot”, suddenly leapt from the balcony on the third floor of Khok Kham Police Station, landing on the roof of a car park before falling to the ground below.

A rescue foundation was called to take him to hospital for an assessment of his injuries.

Suspect Allegedly Posed as PM Advisor

Hot is suspected of impersonating an advisor to the Prime Minister and claiming connections to senior government officials in order to deceive TV actress and model Rinyarat Watcharojsiri. He reportedly promised to marry her and ultimately swindled her out of a large sum of money.