Suspected swindler injured after jumping from police station’s third floor

A suspected swindler, who allegedly posed as a wealthy high-society figure, was injured after jumping from the third floor of a police station in Bangkok on Monday afternoon.
Police said the suspect, identified only as “Hot”, suddenly leapt from the balcony on the third floor of Khok Kham Police Station, landing on the roof of a car park before falling to the ground below.
A rescue foundation was called to take him to hospital for an assessment of his injuries.
Hot is suspected of impersonating an advisor to the Prime Minister and claiming connections to senior government officials in order to deceive TV actress and model Rinyarat Watcharojsiri. He reportedly promised to marry her and ultimately swindled her out of a large sum of money.
The actress later discovered he was already married and filed a police complaint.
After learning that criminal charges were imminent, Hot climbed to the third floor of a shophouse in Bangkok at around 2:20 pm and threatened to jump down. His wife and sister spent over 30 minutes persuading him to surrender to Khok Kham Police.
Later, while officers were conducting a urine test on the third floor of the station at 5:40 pm, Hot unexpectedly jumped from the balcony. Fortunately, he first landed on the car park roof, which cushioned the fall before he hit the ground.