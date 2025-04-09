Thai AirAsia’s unusually high airfare due to system error, says Transport Ministry

The Transport Ministry on Wednesday clarified that the unusually high airfare displayed on Thai AirAsia’s website was due to a system error, adding that the airline has adhered to the ministry's prescribed price ceiling.
Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit revealed that the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) had initiated an investigation following a social media post that showed a ticket price for a Bangkok (Don Mueang) – Sakon Nakhon flight on April 12 listed at 14,919 baht per person.
According to the post, the user reported that after attempting to reserve the ticket, the system showed that no seats were available for booking.
After the post went viral, Thai AirAsia issued a statement confirming that the unusually high airfare was caused by a temporary error in the booking system. The airline emphasized that no tickets were actually sold at this inflated price and the issue has since been resolved.
Suriya reassured the public, stating that Thai AirAsia has complied with the ministry’s price structure, which caps the Bangkok – Sakon Nakhon airfare at 5,188 baht per person.
He also instructed CAAT to hold a meeting with Thai AirAsia to discuss how to improve the airline’s system management. Thai AirAsia has been given 30 days to submit a long-term action plan to ensure that such an issue, which causes misunderstanding among passengers, do not happen again.
Passengers who encounter unusually high ticket prices are encouraged to file complaints with the ministry or through the official complaint website at complaint.caat.or.th.