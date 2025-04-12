Thai Authorities Check Water Quality Ahead of Songkran Splashing

As Thailand gears up for the annual Songkran water festival, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) is proactively checking the water quality at popular locations across the country.
This initiative aims to provide the public and tourists with essential safety information before they partake in the traditional New Year water splashing.
PCD director-general, Preeyaporn Suwanakate, announced that inspections have been carried out at well-loved spots such as Chet Sao Noi Waterfall in Saraburi, Lamprathao Dam and Tat Ton Waterfall in Chaiyaphum, Had Sa Lao Pattaya 2 in Nakhon Sawan, Pae Bang Phra Luang in Nakhon Sawan, and around the moat in Chiang Mai.
The results from Chiang Mai, specifically in front of the Anoma Hotel (Tha Phae Gate), Nong Buak Hat Public Park, Suan Dok Gate, and Chang Phueak Gate, indicate that the water quality is generally fair to good, deemed sufficiently safe for Songkran revelry.
Preeyaporn also highlighted the ongoing monitoring of beaches, noting that numerous popular coastal destinations boast good seawater quality.
These include Mae Ramphueng Beach and Suan Son Arboretum in Rayong, Pattaya Beach in Chonburi, Hua Hin Beach, Khao Tao Beach National Park, Khao Kalok Beach, and Ban Krut Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ao Saphli Beach in Chumphon, Ao Thong Nai Pan Beach and Rin Beach on Koh Phangan, Chaweng Beach on Koh Samui in Surat Thani, Hin Ngam Beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Khao Lak Beach, Khuk Khak Beach, Bang Niang Beach, and Bang Sak Beach in Phang Nga, Ban Khlong Nin Beach and Khlong Dao Beach on Koh Lanta, Noppharat Thara Beach and Bileh Beach on Koh Hong in Krabi, and Nai Yang Beach, Nai Harn Beach, and Patong Beach in Phuket.
Furthermore, the PCD’s "Starred Beaches" project recognises beaches with exceptional beauty, natural richness, effective environmental management, and good tourism practices.
In 2025, two beaches achieved the top 5-star rating: Bileh Beach on Koh Hong in Krabi and Koh Kradan Beach in Trang. Four beaches were awarded 4.5 stars: Khao Kalok Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chao Mai Beach in Trang, Laem Son Beach in Satun, and Yong Ling Beach in Trang.
The PCD stressed that regardless of the water source, Songkran participants should take precautions to prevent water from entering their eyes, ears, nose, and mouth.
Thorough showering after water activities is also advised. Any unusual symptoms like skin irritation or rashes should prompt an immediate halt to participation and thorough cleansing.
Preeyaporn urged provincial authorities in areas where the public and tourists use local water sources for Songkran to task relevant agencies, such as environmental and pollution control offices, natural resources and environment offices, and public health offices, with conducting water quality tests to inform the local population.