Thai Authorities Check Water Quality Ahead of Songkran Splashing

As Thailand gears up for the annual Songkran water festival, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) is proactively checking the water quality at popular locations across the country.

This initiative aims to provide the public and tourists with essential safety information before they partake in the traditional New Year water splashing.

PCD director-general, Preeyaporn Suwanakate, announced that inspections have been carried out at well-loved spots such as Chet Sao Noi Waterfall in Saraburi, Lamprathao Dam and Tat Ton Waterfall in Chaiyaphum, Had Sa Lao Pattaya 2 in Nakhon Sawan, Pae Bang Phra Luang in Nakhon Sawan, and around the moat in Chiang Mai.

The results from Chiang Mai, specifically in front of the Anoma Hotel (Tha Phae Gate), Nong Buak Hat Public Park, Suan Dok Gate, and Chang Phueak Gate, indicate that the water quality is generally fair to good, deemed sufficiently safe for Songkran revelry.

Preeyaporn also highlighted the ongoing monitoring of beaches, noting that numerous popular coastal destinations boast good seawater quality.

