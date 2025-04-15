Mild 2.4-magnitude quake in Kanchanaburi has no effect on dams, EGAT confirms

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has issued an urgent statement confirming that dams in Kanchanaburi and nearby provinces remain unaffected and structurally safe following a 2.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Kanchanaburi Province on Monday night.

The earthquake struck at 7:52 PM on April 14, with the epicenter located in Tha Khanun Subdistrict, Thong Pha Phum District, Kanchanaburi Province, at a depth of 1 kilometer, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.

In EGAT’s statement, Kamrit Baiyam, Director of Civil Maintenance, said the authority is closely monitoring the quake’s impact on nearby dams and emphasized that the tremor was very minor.

He reported that the epicenter, located at 12.8210°N, 99.6680°E, was approximately 7.81 kilometers east of Vajiralongkorn Dam, 67.57 kilometers northwest of Srinagarind Dam, and 271.52 kilometers south of Bhumibol Dam in Tak Province.

EGAT confirmed that the quake had no effect on the structural integrity of Vajiralongkorn, Srinagarind, Bhumibol, or any other EGAT-managed dams.