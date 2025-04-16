Thailand braces for hot weather, thundershowers, and gusty winds 

These weather conditions are attributed to a low-pressure heat system covering upper Thailand, combined with prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds, the department said.
The public is urged to take care of their health due to the changing weather and to be cautious of severe conditions by avoiding large trees and unsecured billboards. Motorists should exercise increased caution, and farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
In the South, strengthening southeasterly winds are affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, bringing increased rainfall. People in the South should beware of heavy rain that may cause flash floods, especially along foothills, near waterways, and in low-lying areas, the department said.
Wave heights are expected to reach about 1 metre, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing through stormy areas, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 21-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-39°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin and Sisaket; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 34-38°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Lop Buri and Saraburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-37°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers with gusts mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers with gusts; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 32-35°C.