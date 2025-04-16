Thailand braces for hot weather, thundershowers, and gusty winds 

These weather conditions are attributed to a low-pressure heat system covering upper Thailand, combined with prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds, the department said.

The public is urged to take care of their health due to the changing weather and to be cautious of severe conditions by avoiding large trees and unsecured billboards. Motorists should exercise increased caution, and farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.

In the South, strengthening southeasterly winds are affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, bringing increased rainfall. People in the South should beware of heavy rain that may cause flash floods, especially along foothills, near waterways, and in low-lying areas, the department said.

Wave heights are expected to reach about 1 metre, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing through stormy areas, the department warned.