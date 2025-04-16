Two Philippine tourists injured in Khao Yai landslide, park section closed

Two tourists from the Philippines were injured on Wednesday after days of heavy rain triggered a landslide on a trail in Khao Yai National Park. Following the incident, the park’s Haew Narok Waterfall section was closed to visitors.
Chaiya Huayhongthong, Chief of Khao Yai National Park, said he had ordered the indefinite closure of the Haew Narok Waterfall area to allow for a thorough inspection and to ensure tourist safety before reopening.
According to Chaiya, the landslide occurred on the path leading to the waterfall, where the two tourists were walking at the time. Both were injured when soil and debris slid down from the mountain.
Park officials promptly evacuated the injured tourists and transported them to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Chaiya added that he believed the landslide was caused by several consecutive days of rainfall, which saturated the mountainous soil, increasing the risk of slope failure.
Meanwhile, a Facebook page titled “Here is Khao Yai” clarified that some news outlets had incorrectly reported the incident as a collapse of the Haew Narok Cliff. The page explained that it was, in fact, a landslide, and that the two injured tourists were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.