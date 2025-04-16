Two Philippine tourists injured in Khao Yai landslide, park section closed

Two tourists from the Philippines were injured on Wednesday after days of heavy rain triggered a landslide on a trail in Khao Yai National Park. Following the incident, the park’s Haew Narok Waterfall section was closed to visitors.

Chaiya Huayhongthong, Chief of Khao Yai National Park, said he had ordered the indefinite closure of the Haew Narok Waterfall area to allow for a thorough inspection and to ensure tourist safety before reopening.

According to Chaiya, the landslide occurred on the path leading to the waterfall, where the two tourists were walking at the time. Both were injured when soil and debris slid down from the mountain.