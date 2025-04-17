Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain forecast across Thailand

These weather conditions are attributed to a low-pressure heat system covering upper Thailand, combined with prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds, the department said.
The public in affected areas is urged to take care of their health due to the changing weather and to remain cautious of severe conditions by avoiding large trees and unsecured billboards. Motorists should exercise increased caution, and farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
Meanwhile, southeasterly winds are affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, bringing rain and isolated heavy showers. Residents in the South should be aware of the risk of flash floods, especially in foothill areas, near waterways, and in low-lying regions, the department said.
Wave heights are expected to reach around 1 metre and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing through stormy areas, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 35-39°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 36-38°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers with gusts mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 35-38°C.