Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain forecast across Thailand

These weather conditions are attributed to a low-pressure heat system covering upper Thailand, combined with prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds, the department said.

The public in affected areas is urged to take care of their health due to the changing weather and to remain cautious of severe conditions by avoiding large trees and unsecured billboards. Motorists should exercise increased caution, and farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.

Meanwhile, southeasterly winds are affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, bringing rain and isolated heavy showers. Residents in the South should be aware of the risk of flash floods, especially in foothill areas, near waterways, and in low-lying regions, the department said.

Wave heights are expected to reach around 1 metre and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing through stormy areas, the department warned.