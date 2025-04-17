Ombudsman urges govt to push nominee business crack down as national agenda

Office of the Ombudsman has called on the government to urgently pass legislation to regulate nominee shareholders, after the issue has spread across more than 10 business sectors in the country, threatening national security.

Songsak Saichuea, an ombudsman, on Wednesday proposed harsher penalties, including asset and land confiscation for offenders, and urged the government to include the issue in the national agenda with top priority.

He said the office had sent a proposal to the Cabinet in January, highlighting that the nominee issue is growing rapidly and is a serious concern for the public—most recently linked to the case of a collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

Songsak stressed the need for swift action and called on all relevant agencies to implement the Ombudsman's recommendations fully, using existing mechanisms and accelerating the drafting of new regulations under the Office of the Prime Minister.