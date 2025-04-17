Teen killed in Songkran crash saves four lives via donation

The victim, Thanawit “Poom” Udomsuk, was one of three people killed when a truck struck their motorcycle in Phitsanulok’s Mueang district at around 1am on Tuesday (April 15).
Two of Poom’s friends, both aged 14, died at the scene, while Poom was later pronounced brain dead at Buddhachinaraj Hospital.
His mother, Wariphin Udomsuk, 31, said Poom had asked for permission to join his friends in water-splashing celebrations on Sunday (April 13). She reminded him to be careful and to keep in touch with her constantly via the Line messaging app.
On Monday (April 14), Wariphin invited her son to celebrate Songkran with the family, but Poom requested to go out with his friends one final time, promising to join his family the following day.
Wariphin said she was informed of the accident by one of Poom’s friends. She rushed to the scene and learned that he had been taken to Buddhachinaraj Hospital with a severe head injury.
Later, she was contacted by the hospital’s organ donation centre and informed that Poom’s organs could be used to help others. She agreed to proceed with the donation as a way of making merit on his behalf.
Poom passed away on Tuesday evening, and his kidneys and corneas were donated to the Thai Red Cross Society, benefiting four patients.
“I lost my child, but I am most proud that he made such a noble contribution and helped four other people. I believe this merit will guide him to a better place,” she said.
Buddhachinaraj Hospital expressed its gratitude on Facebook on Thursday, praising Poom’s generosity and the impact of his life-saving gift.