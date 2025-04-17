Teen killed in Songkran crash saves four lives via donation

His mother, Wariphin Udomsuk, 31, said Poom had asked for permission to join his friends in water-splashing celebrations on Sunday (April 13). She reminded him to be careful and to keep in touch with her constantly via the Line messaging app.

On Monday (April 14), Wariphin invited her son to celebrate Songkran with the family, but Poom requested to go out with his friends one final time, promising to join his family the following day.

Wariphin said she was informed of the accident by one of Poom’s friends. She rushed to the scene and learned that he had been taken to Buddhachinaraj Hospital with a severe head injury.